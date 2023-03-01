The Embraer had come from Nashville and was on approach to Runway 04R, but had to abandon it as the Learjet passed it. The Learjet had been instructed to prepare for takeoff from runway 09, which is nearly perpendicular to 04R.

Without air traffic control clearance, the Learjet took off, while the Embraer was almost on the runway. The JetBlue crew immediately decided to go around. The Embraer would then have flown only 23 to 30 meters above the tarmac.

Miscellaneous Incidents

The incident bears similarities to other recent runway incursions in the United States. On January 13, an American Airlines Boeing 777 at New York JFK crossed an active runway while a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 was on final approach. The 737 then performs a go-around.

On Feb. 4, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport nearly collided when a FedEx Boeing 767 nearly collided with a Southwest 737 taking off from the same runway. On February 22, a Mesa Airlines Mitsubishi CRJ900 had to go around at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank to avoid a Skywest Embraer E175, which was on the same runway taking off.