Angry captain Renard thanks France team and misses World Cup
Renard, 32, has played 142 games for France. “I love France more than anything and I’m not perfect, far from it, but I can’t stand the current system any longer, which is far removed from the requirements of the highest level,” the football star lambasted. French link. . “It’s a sad, but necessary day to protect my sanity.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the France team,” said Renard. “Unfortunately, I won’t be playing the World Cup under these circumstances. My face hides the pain, but my heart hurts and I don’t want this anymore.”
France national coach Corinne Deacon took the captaincy of Renard in 2017 after the Euro 2017 quarter-final elimination in the Netherlands. The soccer star returned as captain in 2021 but would now no longer want to play for the national team, according to RMC Sport, as long as Deacon is the national coach. France eliminated the Netherlands at Euro 2022 in the quarter-finals.
The national coach had previously received criticism from other players such as Gaëtane Thiney and Sarah Bouhaddi. And the players Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry did not take part in the European Championship last year after a conflict with Deacon. Diani and Katoto called for “necessary changes” in the management of the France team on Friday afternoon.
The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. France is in a group with Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”