National coach Andries Jonker won the crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland 1-0. As a result, the Netherlands are certain of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Icelandic opponent must now compete in the play-offs.

Coach Andries Jonker along the line at Orange – Orange Pictures

The orange women had to do without the sick Lineth Beerensteyn. In the first fifteen minutes, there was not much to do and the pace was quite slow. However, it became clear that Orange were the better team.

In the 25th minute, Daniëlle van de Donk hit the crossbar and Amsterdam coach Andries Jonker’s side went from strength to strength. In the first half, Jonker’s side hit the bar twice, but they didn’t score a goal.

In total, the Dutch team took eighteen shots on goal in the first half. Iceland did this once in the first 45 minutes of the game.