Andries Jonker knows how to qualify for the World Cup with the Orange Women
National coach Andries Jonker won the crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland 1-0. As a result, the Netherlands are certain of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Icelandic opponent must now compete in the play-offs.
lord and master
The orange women had to do without the sick Lineth Beerensteyn. In the first fifteen minutes, there was not much to do and the pace was quite slow. However, it became clear that Orange were the better team.
In the 25th minute, Daniëlle van de Donk hit the crossbar and Amsterdam coach Andries Jonker’s side went from strength to strength. In the first half, Jonker’s side hit the bar twice, but they didn’t score a goal.
In total, the Dutch team took eighteen shots on goal in the first half. Iceland did this once in the first 45 minutes of the game.
Comfort
After the break, the Dutch continued to press and had chances. Out of nowhere, Iceland turned dangerous and Jonsdottír had the ball for the tap. She didn’t hit the ball well, so it ended well for the Orange.
The Orange Lionesses continued to create chances, but after 90 minutes of football the glasses were still on the scoreboard. Four minutes of downtime has been added. In the last minute of the game, he was finally hit. Substitute Brugts took the win.
“We had a good game, but at some point you have to score a goal”
“We played a good game, but at some point you have to score a goal,” Jonker commented afterwards.
Configure Orange: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Van der Gragt, Wilms; Spitse (Egurrola/77), Van de Donk (Kalma/66), Greens; Roord (Leuchter/77), Miedema, Jansen (Brugts/66)
