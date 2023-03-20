And there is AI Midjourney version 5. Photorealism and correct hands are a step further
First the launch of OpenAI’s GPT-4 and a day later the latest AI Midjourney v5 image generator. In short, these ladies will soon be indistinguishable from the real thing and will also have decent hands and fingers. But of course the party really only starts with your GPT-4 used for you Midday Prompts v5. So we have no idea what the situation is with AI image rights. Does the one who just entered the prompts have image rights to the creation of Midjourney? Just to be safe, the “maker’s” tweets are embedded below, instead of STEALING THEIR PHOTOS. Good scroll, 2023 will be a state. Because we give it about six months before too moving (photo)realistic templates for each schlemiel are at your fingertips.
Yes, say it?
Wow
It whistles backwards!
retail
Even the most difficult gets better and better: hands and fingers
it’s going hard huh
70s
movie
phew
ASSET
Cinema & games
afghanistan
v4 versus v5
Sometimes really (almost) photorealistic
tulum pado girls
Which other v4 vs v5
LOL
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”