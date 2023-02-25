An artificial version of the gunk that surrounds cells

About the episode

Our body cells are surrounded by material that provides support and structure. Not only does the material do this, but it also sends signals to the cells, like a conductor giving instructions to an orchestra.

The instructions of the conductive material can be both mechanical and biochemical. Mechanical signals convey information about the softness or stiffness of the material, while biochemical signals instruct cells through small molecules.

All affect cell behavior. This material is not just a bit of insulation, or protection. So if you are researching cells and their behavior in the laboratory, this cannot be missing from your cell dish. Now material from a mouse tumor is often used as an alternative to the natural version. You see: not ideal. This is partly because it is difficult to control in terms of growth, which makes it unsuitable for use in clinical settings.

And so Patricia Dankers, a researcher at TU Eindhoven, wants to use her recently received €1.5 million NWO grant to develop an artificial alternative to this with a new team of researchers. It must be an interactive synthetic hydrogel. It’s not an easy job, but if successful, it can make a big difference for future research.

