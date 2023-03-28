What was supposed to be a spectacular dive ended fatally for a 26-year-old tourist in Mallorca. The man dived out of nowhere, in front of his girlfriend, from a 12-meter high cliff into the sea. However, he miscalculated and landed on the rocks.

The 26-year-old Californian was vacationing in Mallorca with his girlfriend, according to Spanish media. On Saturday, the couple visited Cala Varques. A beautiful bay, with one of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca, where tourists enjoy the white sand and crystal clear turquoise water, surrounded by caves and stalagmites. This heavenly environment inspires many people to dive from the rocks into the sea.

The American would have ventured on such a spectacular dive in a completely unexpected way on Saturday. But he misjudged his jump and landed his head on the rocks 40 feet below.

The victim continued to float unconscious in the sea. A nearby small boat rushed to the scene and brought the injured tourist ashore. At that time, the police and emergency services were already waiting, but they could not do anything for the victim. The 26-year-old man died instantly.

According to local media, dozens of accidents occur every year in Cala Varques and especially in the surrounding rocky area. It often happens that people misjudge their jump.





