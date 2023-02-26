“American tanks also in kyiv”: Russia speaks of “shameless provocation”

Officially, the US decision has not yet been confirmed, but according to various media – just like in Germany – an announcement will follow later today.

Germany said earlier that it would not send tanks if America did not do the same. Correspondent Akkermans suspected yesterday that “it could very well be that Germany will now be the first to make this announcement”.

menacing ambassador

Although no official tank deliveries to Ukraine have yet been confirmed, the Russian Ambassador to the United States has already reacted furiously. Anatoly Antonov speaks of a “shameless provocation” and affirms that “Washington is deliberately trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us”.

“If the United States does decide to provide tanks, then the argument that they are ‘defensive weapons’ will absolutely not work,” the ambassador threatens.