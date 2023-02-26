“American tanks also in kyiv”: Russia speaks of “shameless provocation”
German magazine Der Spiegel reported yesterday that Germany is allowing the supply of tanks to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has been claiming for months that he needs the 74-ton Leopard 2 tanks for the fight against the Russians.
We will know more this afternoon
The German government has yet to confirm the decision, but is expected to do so today. “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to make an announcement on the Leopard 2 tanks this afternoon at 1 p.m. Then we will know more,” correspondent Jeroen Akkermans said.
It is not yet clear whether the Netherlands will also send the eighteen tanks that we are renting from Germany to Ukraine. You can read more about it here.
“A revolutionary step”
Last night it emerged that American tanks were also heading to Ukraine. Anonymous sources say against The New York Times that President Joe Biden’s administration is “over”. kyiv would receive about thirty Abram M1 tanks. Like the Leopard 2 tanks, these are combat vehicles that Ukraine has not received so far. According to the American newspaper, this is a “pioneering” step.
Officially, the US decision has not yet been confirmed, but according to various media – just like in Germany – an announcement will follow later today.
Germany said earlier that it would not send tanks if America did not do the same. Correspondent Akkermans suspected yesterday that “it could very well be that Germany will now be the first to make this announcement”.
menacing ambassador
Although no official tank deliveries to Ukraine have yet been confirmed, the Russian Ambassador to the United States has already reacted furiously. Anatoly Antonov speaks of a “shameless provocation” and affirms that “Washington is deliberately trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us”.
“If the United States does decide to provide tanks, then the argument that they are ‘defensive weapons’ will absolutely not work,” the ambassador threatens.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reacted enthusiastically to the possible arrival of tanks. An employee of Zelensky calls him “a game changer”.
Germany undecided
Recently, strong criticism has been leveled at our “undecided” eastern neighbors across Europe. German permission is needed for other countries to supply Leopard 2 tanks as they are German-made.
There are around 2,000 in Europe and Poland formally asked Berlin earlier this week for permission to bring the tanks to Ukraine. Finland and Portugal are also designated to supply tanks to Ukraine.
