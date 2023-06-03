American loses 26 pounds after 100 days of McDonald’s, three times a day

On social media, the Nashville resident has reported on his unorthodox diet in recent months. In February, he weighed 108 kilos, he said in a vlog: “And that’s absolutely not acceptable. That’s why I drove to McDonald’s. I’m not going to eat anything else for a hundred days .”

To add directly to that: “I’m not going to eat everything they give me, I’ll take half the meals.” On day 91, the American laughed in one of his videos: “If we fill up with more gas than can fit in the tank, it will end up on our hips.”