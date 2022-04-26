American Family Discovers Five Hibernating Bears Under House: ‘We Heard Snoring’ | Abroad

An American family has discovered a black bear and her four cubs, about one year old, under their home in the US state of California. The animals had holed up there in the winter to hibernate. Residents had been hearing “snoring noises” for several months and couldn’t figure out where they were coming from.

The tenants of a house in Lake Tahoe, California, had no idea what they were dealing with. They asked their neighbors if they suffered from noise pollution, but they didn’t mind. The family decided to call in reinforcements and called an organization dedicated to the safety of the bear population in the area. Animal protection officers found the bears in a crawl space under the house.

hibernation

According to Ann Bryant, head of the BEAR League organization, the bears have been hiding under the house since December. Animals are said to hibernate in the crawl space. “The sounds residents heard were likely bears snoring and rolling,” Bryant said. “Bears do not hibernate deeply, but they are in a lighter state of torpor.”

Rescuers managed to chase the mother bear from the crawl space. Then her little ones came out one by one from under the house. “The locals had no idea that so many bears were hiding under the house,” says Bryant. The animals did not cause any damage to the house, which is very exceptional.

The BEAR League eventually took the five bears safely to a nearby forest.

Attacks and Raids

In California, especially in the Lake Tahoe area, bears regularly invade homes. Last year, for example, a woman was attacked by a black bear after it snuck into her home. Additionally, “Hank the Tank”, a bear weighing no less than 226 kilograms, along with other black bears, has been known to raid homes in the neighborhood.





