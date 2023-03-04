Online retailer Amazon temporarily halts construction of second headquarters The company has laid off many employees and the need for more office space has decreased as more employees work from home.

By 2030, 25,000 new employees were projected to begin working at the new office in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon has earmarked about $2.5 billion for the construction of the Arlington office.

Amazon wants to build a large campus in a city near the capital, Washington DC. The first section, which will accommodate 8,000 employees, is almost ready. However, the construction of three large office towers and a convention center that will be more than a hundred meters high has been canceled for the time being. This pause in construction will delay the full completion of the second headquarters.

After Amazon announced it wanted to open a second headquarters in the US, a battle broke out between US states to get the location. The idea is that such an important location for a tech company will create many additional jobs and activity. Local governments in Virginia eventually pledged roughly $800 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements to Amazon.

WebShop initially wanted to split the campus between Arlington and the Queens neighborhood of New York City. But local politicians, unions and local residents do not want the company’s arrival. Another ‘hub’ will be in Nashville, Tennessee. This is good for around 5000 jobs.

The company’s current headquarters are in Seattle, Washington. More than 40 thousand people work here.