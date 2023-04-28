Alyssa (30) suddenly learns that she is going to die, but she will still go to Metallica on Thursday: “So grateful!” | interior

Alyssa fought hard and now aims to stay as long as possible. For her family, her friends and for her boyfriend, who continues to support her through thick and thin. At the same time, she also had to be honest: some things don’t work anymore. Go to a concert, for example. And that’s a bitter pill for a “musical animal.” “Loud music, especially guitars, is my life. I really am a festival goer. I really like bands like Rammstein and Sabaton. And yes, Metallica, of course. “It was very bitter to leave Metallica. I’ve been waiting for this for so long. I was so excited to see them for the fourth time. This new album is really great, and tonight is the first of the tour It was so cool to experience that once again.

She had the idea of ​​getting closer to Ambulance Wens, a foundation that fulfills the last wishes of terminally ill patients. She wasn’t expecting much. Until the phone rang on Tuesday. It was Ambulance Wens, with good news: Alyssa can go to Metallica with a stretcher and all, just a stone’s throw away! “I felt like a little kid let loose in a playground for the first time. I’m so incredibly happy, so grateful that this is possible. It’s indescribable.