Allianz is helping TeamNL Swimming prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And KNZB members will soon be able to use a competitive range of home and auto insurance with excellent terms from the “sports insurance partner of swimming “. Allianz Benelux intends to extend this offer to other partners in the future.

The collaboration with the KNZB comes on top of Allianz’s global partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games and local partnership with the Water Sports Association and the World Sailing Championships. Allianz has supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006 and on January 11, 2021 launched the global partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the period 2021-2028. With this, Allianz works based on the Olympic and Paralympic vision through sport for a better and inclusive world.

With around 420 associations and around 130,000 members, the KNZB ensures that the Dutch learn to swim and can enjoy swimming. Dutch swimmers are strongly represented at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. With this partnership, Allianz and the KNZB continue to build the future of swimming in the Netherlands with confidence and dedication.

Mart Vreven, Sales Manager at Allianz Nederland: “We look forward to working with KNZB. Its mission to promote swimming and make it accessible to everyone in the Netherlands fits perfectly with our aim to contribute to a carefree and sustainable future.

Carlijn Hofland, Manager Marketing, Communications & Partnerships at the Royal Netherlands Swimming Federation: “We are proud of the partnership with Allianz Benelux, the contribution to the preparation of TeamNL swimming for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the value that Allianz adds to membership. of the KNSB. This helps us to make the sport of swimming in the Netherlands sustainable with our associations and members.