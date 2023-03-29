iOS 16.4 is out and that means Apple is already hard at work on iOS 16.5. But what are all the new features in the upcoming operating system for your iPhone? We will go through it with you.

Apple regularly releases a new version of its operating system. To make it work optimally, it first launches beta versions for testers and developers. This way, app makers can already prepare. Apple is now launching the first beta version of iOS 16.5 and these new iPhone features are part of it.

All the new features of iOS 16.5 on your iPhone

A number of new features are seen in the latest iOS 16.5 beta. These will likely arrive on your iPhone in early June (during WWDC). We already list them here.

#1 Siri records your iPhone screen

You can of course take screenshots on your iPhone, but there is also the option of screen recordings. Now you need to go to Settings > Control Panel to add the feature.

In iOS 16.5, all you have to do is ask Siri to record your screen.

#2 Apple News gets a dedicated sports tab

This function is currently not yet available in the Netherlands, as we do not have Apple News. If you select this function as a widget on your iPhone’s lock screen, you will only see one news item from a Dutch media.

In the United States, this function is there, for users to see personalized news. There is now a special tab for sports. You can add your favorite teams and personalize your sports news.

More updates are coming for iOS 16.5

This is only the first beta of iOS 16.5 for iPhone, so it’s just the beginning. There’s a lot more in Apple’s pipeline, and upcoming betas will reveal a bit more each time.

We will of course keep you informed.

