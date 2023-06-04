All the Dutch billionaires in a row

No less than 12 people live in the Netherlands who can call themselves billionaires. Earlier we looked at the five richest people in the country, so of course we already know the number 1. But now we are happy to list the 12 billionaires for you.

12. Joop van den Ende – €1.1 billion

Johannes Adrianus (Joop) van den Ende was born on February 23, 1942 in the capital Amsterdam. He trained as a carpenter and technical draftsman, but would later earn his living in show business. The man became known, among other things, thanks to his hit television series The Adventures of Bassie and Adriaan.

In 1994 he started working with his biggest competitor John de Mol, after which they took over the business Endemol based. A few years later, this company went public. However, his health deteriorated in 1999, so in 2000 he sold his 26% stake and decided to continue as a music producer. He has musicals like The Wiz, The Lion King, Tarzan, Rat Ciske, Dirty Dancing, Mary Poppins and much more.

His successful career allowed van den Ende to receive capital of more than 1.1 billion euros.

11. Sytse Sijbrandij – €1.1 billion

Sytse Sijbrandij is currently one of the highest paid CEOs in the United States. In 2015, the man founded GitLab, a software company where programmers work together to create mobile applications or computer programs in the same environment. NASA and SpaceX, among others, use this program.

Early in his career, Sijbrandij said he didn’t want to work with investors. He wants to run an “ordinary IT company”. But soon his plans change as talented programmers, marketers and managers don’t want to work for him. In Silicon Valley, it’s customary for employees of startups to be given a set of options because they can then make a lot of money with those shares. Eventually, the Dutchman finally decided to follow the investors. And it worked well. Its capital currently stands at no less than 1.1 billion euros.

10. Kommer Damen – €1.56 billion

Kommer Damen was born on March 30, 1944 in Hardinxveld-Giessendam (South Holland). He lived with his parents in the shipyard and built boats with his father from an early age. He eventually became the owner of his family business Damen Shipyards Group, which today is one of the largest shipbuilding companies in the world. This eventually gave the man a capital of 1.56 billion euros.

9. Lesley Bamberger – €1.56 billion

Lesley Bamberger is a Dutch billionaire businessman. In 1996, he took over Kroonenberg Groep, a private real estate company founded by his grandfather, which he had already joined 10 years earlier. Kroonenberg Groep is one of the largest property developers in the Netherlands. It is therefore not surprising that Bamberger was able to earn a magnificent capital of 1.56 billion euros in this way.

8. Pieter van der Droes – €1.65 billion

Not much is known about the man behind the name, except that Pieter van der Droes is the co-founder of Adyen. Adyen is a payment platform “that meets the ever-changing needs of today’s business world,” according to Adyen’s website. The company was founded in 2006 and has since grown into a multi-billion dollar business. That is why Pieter van der Droes can now also join the billionaires in the Netherlands and has a capital of no less than 1.65 billion euros.

7. Adrian Mol – €1.65 billion

Adriaan Mol was born on March 14, 1984 in Breda. From an early age, Mol wanted to be an inventor, which is why he decided to enter the world of entrepreneurship after high school. In 2004 he founded the payment service provider Mollie and in 2011 the communications company MessageBird followed. Thanks to these successful businesses, the 39-year-old quickly became one of the billionaires. Mol currently has about 1.65 billion euros.

6. Jean de Mol – €1.65 billion

A name we all know. Johannes Hendrikus Hubert, or better known as John de Mol, is a Dutch media magnate, entrepreneur and television producer. His old dream was to become a professional footballer, but he didn’t achieve it. But that didn’t make the man any less prosperous. Thanks to his father’s interest in entertainment, John de Mol entered this world himself.

Over the years, de Mol became increasingly well known for his work, until he established his own production company in 1979: John de Mol Productions. That too quickly took off. In 1989 he founded the company together with Joop van den Ende Endemol up, which is still a huge company to this day, despite being sold in 2000 for a whopping $5.5 billion.

Now the media mogul is known as the founder of Talpa Network, where huge productions come out all the time. Even after one of his most important programs “The Voice of Holland” saw a less pleasant light, John de Mol remains a hugely successful entrepreneur. His net worth currently stands at 1.65 billion euros.

5. Arnout Schuijff – €2.2 billion

Arnout Schuijff is co-founder of Adyen, as is number eight on this list Pieter van der Droes. Not much can be found on the internet about Schuijff either, except that his assets currently stand at no less than 2.2 billion euros thanks to the successful company.

4. Hans Melchers – €2.4 billion

Hans Daniel Melchers was born on April 28, 1938 in Bloemendaal. In the 1960s, he took over his father’s chemical business: Melchemy. In 2002, he sold it for a huge sum, after which he managed to acquire a stake in the Amsterdam investment company HAL Trust. The company is better known as Holland-Amerika Lijn, a transport company that has been around since 1873.

At 85, Hans Melchers has managed to save a great fortune: he has around 2.4 billion euros.

3. Wim van der Leegte – €3.2 billion

Wilhelmus Gerardus Stephanus Maria van der Leegte was born on August 23, 1947 in Nuenen. After his studies, Van der Leegte had to take over his father’s metalworking and construction workshop after the man’s health deteriorated. After a few years, he also receives his father’s shares. The company continues to grow, primarily by acquiring other businesses. This organic growth and these acquisitions led to the creation of the VDL Groep, of which Wim and his children still hold all the shares. This is why the man now also has a capital of no less than 3.2 billion euros.

2. Frits Goldschmeding – 5.7 billion euros

The owner of Randstad Holding also returns to this list. Goldschmeding was previously in third place among the richest Dutch people, but now he has even conquered second place. In 1960, the man founded Uitzendbureau Amstelveen, which took on another name after years of growth: Randstad. Goldschmeding still owns no less than 30% of the shares. With 5.7 billion euros to his credit, the man certainly knows how to enjoy a good retirement.

1. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken – 13.5 billion euros

Of course, Mrs. de Carvalho-Heineken manages to conquer the first place again. As the director and majority shareholder of the brewing company, she has huge sums in her hands. Despite slight setbacks last year, the woman managed to add no less than 13.5 billion euros to her wealth.