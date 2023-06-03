General Secretary Gijs de Jong receives a USL Super League scarf. – Photo: KNVB Media

A delegation from the United Soccer League (USL) for women visited the KNVB campus today. In Zeist they came to talk about the new USL Super League, a new American competition at the highest level. In addition, fruitful conversations took place on the world women’s football.

The day before the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven, the organizers of the new USL Super League, representatives of Dutch and American professional clubs, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and the KNVB come together to exchange ideas on women’s football.

The day opened with a presentation by General Secretary Gijs de Jong on the identity of the KNVB, after which Eefje Janus explained the background and development of our own Azeron Women’s Eredivisie. Then it was the turn of foreign guests who introduced a new American league: the USL Super League. Finally, the Americans toured the KNVB campus.

USL Super League

The USL Super League is a women’s competition which, unlike the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), is synchronized with the European calendar.

The goal of the new competition is to give more women the opportunity to perform at the highest level. The United States currently has 101 professional clubs for men and only 12 for women.

The USL Super League will begin for the first time in September 2024 with twelve teams from Washington, Phoenix and Charlotte, among others. The competition will focus on the flow of players, referees and coaches from youth to professionals.

Tomorrow, the USA delegation will conclude their visit to the Netherlands with a UEFA event in Eindhoven and the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at Philips Stadium.