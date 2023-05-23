All kinds of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage details have been leaked



The next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which is slated for release in October. For official details, we’ll have to wait for Ubisoft Forward on June 12, when the game will undoubtedly receive a moment of attention.

In the meantime, however, details are leaking, as with any game, so that’s the case now. According to a new video from famous French YouTuber j0nathan, he’s been given a lot of detail and while you should take this with a load of salt, it all sounds very interesting.

Insider game also writes about it, but Henderson has not (yet) been able to confirm details with his sources. It therefore has a somewhat uncertain origin and that is why the kilo of salt is important. Anyway, the details at a glance:

The Mirage folder is similar in size to the Unity and Syndicate folder.

You initially get a small area as an opening, after which you then have access to the entire map.

This opening piece would be at Basim’s residence, where he commits a robbery gone wrong.

Due to the failed flight, he must travel to Baghdad, where most of the game takes place.

Gradually, you will be presented with a series of objectives that you will have to shoot down. Each of these targets controls a section of the city.

The targets you must take down are central to the story; you need to collect information, track it down, and rid urban areas of their presence (perhaps with goons).

The playing time of the game is around 15 hours.

Parkour would be like Assassin’s Creed: Origins, only better.

There is almost no reference to the present.

Factions are returning to the game and players can hire them for various purposes.

Basim is not very strong, which makes him very dependent on stealth.

As he does more he will become more infamous and as his reputation increases it will become more difficult, but at the same time he will also unlock more resources and skills.

This all sounds very plausible, doesn’t it? Hopefully we’ll find out more next month and get confirmation that the game will be released on October 12th, given that’s what the rumors are currently indicating.