A few more nights of sleep and then the first round of the Wanda Diamond League 2023 on Friday, May 5 in Doha, Qatar. During the annual track and field competition series, athletes from around the world compete in a variety of disciplines. The event is considered one of the most important competitions in this sport for the absolute upper class. Reason enough to see how this athletic festival works. The game in Qatar will be over 6:00 p.m. Dutch time broadcast via Ziggo Sport. This additional channel is also available through other providers such as KPN, T-Mobile And Digital Channel and you can start watching immediately via the button below. You can also play all other Wanda Diamond League rounds live look by this service.

What exactly is the Wanda Diamond League?

First, let’s briefly explain what’s included Athletics come see. The sport has different parts that take place on the road, the field and the athletics track, which makes the sport very versatile. So there is 24 different Olympic sports events each with their specialty. There are running, jumping and throwing disciplines. In running, there are also various distances and expertise, such as hurdles and relay races.

The Wanda Diamond League consists of 14 sports competitions, thirteen of which last one day. In total, the 14 rounds will take place around the world. The event is therefore one of top class of world athletics and is therefore considered very important in the world of athletics. The main sponsor of the League is the Chinese company Wanda, which is why the league was renamed Wanda Diamond League from the end of 2019.

The fourteenth edition of the IAAF Diamond League starts in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and ends in the United States on September 16 and 17. Below is an overview of all competition dates and locations are included. The Diamond League, for example, is home to Switzerland twice and the final in the United States lasts two days. The London stadium also returns to the calendar. The Summer Olympics were held here in 2012. Between London and Zurich there is a “break” for that Athletics World Championships In Budapest from August 19 to 27, 2023.

Date Place May 5 🇶🇦Doha May 28 🇲🇦 Flap June 2 🇮🇹 Rome June 9 🇬🇧Paris June 15 🇳🇴Oslo June 30th 🇨🇭 Lausanne July 2nd 🇸🇪Stockholm July 16 🇵🇱 Chorzów/Silesia July 21 🇲🇨 Monaco July 23 🇬🇧 London August 31 🇨🇭 Zürich September 2 🇨🇳Shenzhen September 8 🇧🇪 Brussels September 16-17 (final) 🇺🇸Eugene

Components of the Diamond League Doha in Qatar on May 5, 2023

Athletes compete nine track and field disciplines and seven field disciplines. There are differences between men and women in this regard. The number of games also varies per Diamond League round, so not all matches are the same. It is only in the final that all disciplines will be dealt with once again. In the first round in Doha on May 5, there are 14 pieces, six for women and eight for men. Another competition is planned for men. However, it is not part of the Diamond League rankings and therefore does not earn any points for the season. All the disciplines of the competition in Doha are listed below.

WHO? Discipline Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 100m sprint Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 150m sprint Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 1500m sprint Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 100m hurdles Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 3000m obstacle course Women 🙋‍♀️ Pole Vault Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 200m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 400m Sprint (not part of the Diamond League rankings) Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 800m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 3000m race Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 400m hurdles Men 🙋‍♂️ High jump Men 🦶 Triple jump Men 🥏 Discus Throw Men 🪡 Spear throwing

How do athletes earn points?

From 2010 to 2015, only the top three athletes received points in each round. However, in 2017, we became new system created, which now makes the whole top 8 additional grades are awarded. First place earns eight points, second seven, and so on. After thirteen rounds, the top 6 in the field events, the top 8 in the 100 to 800 meters and the top 10 in the 1,500 meters and long distances qualify for the finals on September 16 and 17 in the United States. In each discipline, there are athletes who have a chance of winning the general classification.

Position Points 🏆 1 8 🥈 2 7 🥉 3 6 🏅 4 5 🏅5 4 🏅 6 3 🏅 7 2 🏅 8 1

Prize money during the Diamond League in 2023

All athletes who qualified for the final will compete for the title during their segment Wanda Diamond League Champion. So there is finally 32 winners for the 16 disciplines, one woman and one man for each specialty. Apart from sports performance, the stakes are high. Each holder receives a four carat diamond worth €60,000, an endowment of around €27,000 and, under certain conditions, a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. Not only the first place, but the entire top eight can count on a large sum of money. Athletes can also earn a sum during the thirteen one-day competitions. Below is the schedule with the amount of the prize money converted into euros for the final and a single round.

Location (Competition) Prize money (competition) Location (final) Prize money (final) 🏆 1 $10,000 🏆 1 $30,000 🥈 2 $6,000 🥈 2 $12,000 🥉 3 $3,500 🥉 3 $7,000 🏅 4 $2,000 🏅 4 $4,000 🏅5 $1,250 🏅5 $2,500 🏅 6 $1,000 🏅 6 $2,000 🏅 7 $750 🏅 7 $1,500 🏅 8 $500 🏅 8 $1,000

