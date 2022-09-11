San Francisco welcomed Queen Maxima to the Castro District on Tuesday. The Queen will visit the GLBT Historical Society Museum in the District, which, among other things, documents the history of America’s LGBTI people. This was the first major part of his mission trip to America.

The facade of a movie theater in the Castro reads “A warm welcome to another queen in the Castro!” to read. The streets of Castro are decorated with rainbow flags. Upon arriving in the Castro, Máxima was greeted by dozens of residents of the neighborhood, many with Dutch flags in hand.

Clad in pink accessories, Maxima took a moment to greet waiting fans. Many called her to wish King Willem-Alexander a speedy recovery. The King did not travel due to pneumonia. Máxima thanked those present for their congratulations and said her husband was doing well. “He sends his best wishes to you all,” he added.

Maxima hoisted the Dutch flag on the balcony of San Francisco City Hall before visiting Castro. Mayor London did this with Breed.

Good cooperation

Later in the day, Máxima signed a document expressing his desire for greater cooperation between the Netherlands and California. In a speech, Maxima emphasized the great similarities between the US government and the Netherlands. “We have a strong relationship based on shared values ​​when it comes to human rights, diversity, inclusion and greater equality.” The Queen also praised California’s outstanding climate ambitions: “We’ve been working together for ten years, sharing our ambitions in this area.”

Maxima emphasized that the world’s major crises can only be solved through greater cooperation. “We are very happy with the Dutch partners, with whom we can work together to quickly realize a sustainable economy,” Rani said. “We would especially appreciate expanding that collaboration.”

The Netherlands and California are “soul mates” and “pioneers in many areas” in combating climate change. That’s what Maxima said during a speech at San Francisco City Hall delivered by the Netherlands.

Maxima appreciates the mentality in California: “Don’t wait until circumstances force you to take action, but rather take matters into your own hands.” It may seem dangerous at first, but in the end it makes you stronger, says Rani. “The Dutch recognize that mentality.” According to her, there is a “natural attraction” between the Netherlands and ‘The Golden State’.

Deputy Governor Eleni Kounalakis recalled the long ties between the United States and the Netherlands: Along with France, the Netherlands was the first to recognize the presence of the United States. Additionally, the United States was the first to open an embassy in the Netherlands. “With no other country have we had such long-term, uninterrupted and peaceful relations as the Netherlands.”

