Air New Zealand is committed to zero-emission flight • Pilot and aircraft

WELLINGTON – Air New Zealand has entered into a partnership agreement with Eviation, Beta, VoltAero and Cranfield Aerospace to enable zero-emission demonstration flights by 2026.

The four partners represent a combination of electric, green hydrogen and hybrid aircraft. They will work with Air New Zealand over the coming years and focus on developing the technology and associated infrastructure needed to enable these aircraft to fly in New Zealand.

The partnerships also involve Air New Zealand signing a “letter of intent” for the initial purchase of three aircraft, with additional options for 20, from one or more partners that go through an evaluation process.

While zero-emission aircraft technology will help decarbonize the airline’s domestic network through 2050, the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is important for the long-haul fleet in the near term, according to Air New Zealand.