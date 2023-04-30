Adam Yates took power in the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie. The 30-year-old Briton from UAE Team Emirates scored a double in the Queen stage, which ended with a climb of more than twenty kilometers: the stage victory and the leader’s jersey. Yates takes over the overall lead from his teammate Juan Ayuso.

The six-day World Tour stage race ends tomorrow with a hilly race. The top of the last obstacle is about seventy kilometers from the finish, which makes it difficult to change the leader of the classification.

The early breakaways were overtaken by the group of favorites on the final climb to Thyon 2000. From there Yates sped up with just under three miles to go. No one could keep up with the Briton and he took the solo victory. Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished second at seven seconds. Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) finished third, nineteen seconds behind Yates. In the overall standings, Yates has a nineteen-second lead over closest striker Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) of the United States. Caruso is third and 27 seconds behind Yates. (text continues below tweet)



The wearer of the yellow jersey Ayuso had to let the competition slip away in the final ascent. “We did everything to help him, but he is still getting back in shape after a long injury,” said Yates (30), the 20-year-old Spaniard’s teammate. “He gave me the signal to stay ahead, then I tried and gave it my all until the finish.” Ayuso arrived more than three minutes behind Yates. For Yates, this is the second victory of the season, having already won a stage of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates. “It’s good to win again. I had some bad luck in the last games. I had a big crash in the Tour of Catalunya, I had to recover from that.”

Robert Gesink. © photo: Cor Vos



Gesink’s Task

Jumbo-Visma will complete the six-day World Tour stage race without Norwegian Tobias Foss and Robert Gesink. The Dutch team does not want to take any risks in view of the Tour of Italy which starts in a week. ,,Foss and Gesink both had some minor health issues this morning. Both will take no risks as the Giro d’Italia approaches and will take time to recover,” Jumbo-Visma wrote on social media.





Rankings





Schedule of stages





List of participants





