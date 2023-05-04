A surgeon performs an operation on a 3D printed heart: “Very realistic”

Forty hours. This is the time it takes for a silicone heart to come out of the 3D printer at Catharina Hospital. Patients’ hearts are recreated layer by layer and as accurately as possible. In this way, doctors can best prepare for a complex heart operation. In fact, they can perform an operation before the actual operation takes place.

Own interpretation

“Until now, we could always see the patient’s heart via ultrasound or MRI. These images were in 2D and then we had to interpret them ourselves,” explains cardiac surgeon Jules Olsthoorn. “We now have software to convert 2D to 3D, but it is still difficult to look at all sides correctly,” he explains to Editie NL.