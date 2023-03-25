24 mrt 2023 om 23:36Update: 35 minuten geleden

Paul Rusesabagina was released on Friday after serving more than 900 days in prison. The Rwandan rose to fame after the movie Rwanda Hotel informed a wide audience of his heroic deeds during the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Rusesabagina, now 68, was handed over to Qatar’s ambassador to Rwanda, a US official reports. He would eventually divert to the United States.

Rusesabagina had been in prison since September 2021. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for terrorism. Human rights groups have spoken of a show trial that gave President Paul Kagame the chance to get rid of his biggest opponents. After strong criticism from the Americans, the sentence was commuted.

During the genocide of the Tutsi minority in 1994, Rusesabagina was the manager of a luxury hotel in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. 1,268 Tutsis were allowed to hide in the hotel as they were driven out into the area. They all survived the genocide.