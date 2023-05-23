A Republican senator running for the U.S. presidential election

Republican Senator Tim Scott, 57, today announced his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. But his chances are not great, thinks US geek Raymond Mens. “There are only two big horses in the race for the Republican nomination.”

According to Mens, the Republican Party in the United States is still dominated by former President Donald Trump. “And the question now is whether they should continue with the original or whether they should put together a cover band,” Mens explains. “The original is Trump, of course, and the cover band is either former Vice President Mike Pence or Ron DeSantis.”

Although Scott sounds different from Trump and the more polished equivalents Pence and DeSantis, he seems to have no chance ahead. Especially since the Republican base seems to be 60% behind Trump and 20% behind DeSantis. “In this Trump party, you have different forms of Trumpism, but if you really have a different message, it gets difficult,” Mens says.

Although Scott is a member of the Republican Party, his political outlook is fundamentally different from that of Trump and his associates, according to Mens. “He endorses many parts of the America First program,” he continues. “But like many other Republicans, Scott also wants to expand the party to – as he puts it – form a bigger tent, where people call home.”

Scott is also seen as a conservative and strict religious man, but according to Mens, he is trying to convey a more inclusive message than Trump. “As far as politics is concerned, it mainly concerns the business world,” he concludes. “He is also in favor of Ukraine’s support, which also partly differentiates him from other candidates.”

All the differences won’t really become clear until the summer, when they debate among themselves and the battle for the Republican nomination in the US presidential election really heats up.