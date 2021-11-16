A new Tiny house up for auction. Will this be your future place?
Warm and lots of atmosphere
Upon entering you immediately see the sitting area of the living room and feel the warm atmosphere created by the use of a dark color on the wall. There is a corner sofa and a coffee table with a view of the wood stove. There is also a window on the side which can be opened.
Mobile kitchen
To the left of the lounge area, you enter the kitchen. There are two L-shaped kitchen units, one of which is mobile. This keeps the central space open, but there is enough storage space. The shelves above the kitchen units also provide additional storage space.
Above the sink and hob are two windows which can be opened for ventilation. To complete the kitchen, a reasonable dining table has been placed here.
comfortable room
The movable staircase in the kitchen leads to the attic and to the first bedroom. The sleeping area is a bit cramped due to the low roof height. However, there is still plenty of space at the end of the bed to put clothes or build a closet.
Additional storage space
Behind the kitchen you enter a hallway, where you have a cupboard with shelves on the right. On the left is a sleeping area for eg two children. It can be closed with a curtain. The bedroom is furnished with a mezzanine bed and a cot.
At the rear of the chalet is the bathroom behind a farm door. The space is facilitated by a composting toilet, a shower room and a sink with mirror.
