A lesson in arguing and falling in love

Tomorrow, the Expedition Next festival will take place in Franeker. There are no less than 100 science activities to visit and kids can ask questions about everything. For example: how does falling in love work? Or argue?

We’ve already spoken with two researchers who will be here tomorrow: sociologist Linda Duits – she knows a lot about falling in love – and Thirza Lagewaard from VU – she studies how we can best deal with conflict.

There’s a lot covered: How seriously should you take falling in love with children? Shouldn’t we just have unrealistic love at first sight more often? And what about something like consensus? Are we teaching the right things to our children?

We also discuss how we could argue better. For example, be aware of the tendency to be unable to see past an opinion. Just because you think what someone is thinking is stupid doesn’t mean you have to think the whole person is stupid, says Lagewaard. And does a conflict always have to be resolved?

This and much more during Expedition Next, the national science festival† It is now sold out, but some tickets may be available the same day.