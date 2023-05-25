A freighter is sailing again after being stuck in the Suez Canal for several hours | Economy

25 mei 2023 om 07:48Update: een uur geleden

Another ship ran aground Thursday morning in the busy Suez Canal. This is the freighter Xin Hai Tong 23, which has been diagonally in the channel for some time. As a result, other maritime traffic could not pass. The vessel has since been towed by tugs.

The Suez Canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and is part of one of the most important shipping routes in the world. Maritime transport between Europe and Asia makes particular use of it.

That the ship was stuck, according to data from MarineTraffic, a website that tracks the position of ships. The Xin Hai Tong 23 stalled due to engine problems. The vessel is 190 meters long and sails under the Hong Kong flag. The owner is Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease.

The ship has now been detached, reports maritime service provider Leth Agencies, and can continue its journey.