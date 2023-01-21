Sat. Jan 21st, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

UvA distances itself from speaker’s statement on “the non-binary phenomenon” | amsterdam 2 min read

UvA distances itself from speaker’s statement on “the non-binary phenomenon” | amsterdam

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 59
Bad Adema evaluation: farmers are allowed to fertilize less land 2 min read

Bad Adema evaluation: farmers are allowed to fertilize less land

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 90
No more waking up during Parkinson’s disease surgery: “More women now dare to do it” 2 min read

No more waking up during Parkinson’s disease surgery: “More women now dare to do it”

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 62
News Edam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerend and Waterland 2 min read

News Edam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerend and Waterland

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 71
The sea level is rising and the Netherlands continues to build in the polder 5 min read

The sea level is rising and the Netherlands continues to build in the polder

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 90
Eindhoven may also have to adapt existing buildings due to the increase in toxic trains 2 min read

Eindhoven may also have to adapt existing buildings due to the increase in toxic trains

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 74

You may have missed

A fire in a Velder crisis shelter reduces the sanitary facilities to ashes 2 min read

A fire in a Velder crisis shelter reduces the sanitary facilities to ashes

Phil Schwartz 38 mins ago 53
Even more Qatar! – sports history 4 min read

Even more Qatar! – sports history

Queenie Bell 39 mins ago 52
Here’s How You’ll Soon Be Using Instagram’s Quiet Mode 2 min read

Here’s How You’ll Soon Be Using Instagram’s Quiet Mode

Earl Warner 49 mins ago 40
In 2018, the ‘security chief IS’ was already known. After all got a residence permit from the Netherlands 1 min read

In 2018, the ‘security chief IS’ was already known. After all got a residence permit from the Netherlands

Thelma Binder 50 mins ago 35