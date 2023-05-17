© Stock

The exhibition, previously presented at the Museum of Science in Boston and created in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, will make its Spanish debut in Barcelona. From Wednesday to September 3, visitors to Barcelona can enjoy a unique behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of Pixar films such as ‘Toy Story’, ‘Coco’, ‘WALL E’, ‘Cars’, ‘Monsters Inc. . .’ , ‘Finding Nemo’, ‘The Incredibles’, ‘Up!’, ‘A Bug’s Life’, ‘Brave’ and ‘Ratatouille’.

Step by step

The exhibition guides you through the technical steps followed by Pixar professionals: from modeling (creating 3D characters) and rigging (developing virtual bones, muscles and joints) to designing surfaces and decorations. Plus, animation, simulation, lighting, and rendering are all covered – all the ingredients needed to bring Pixar stories to life.

First rank at Pixar

With over 1,000 square feet of exhibit space at the CosmoCaixa Science Museum, immerse yourself in the wonderful world of Pixar. You’ll find out how the studio created underwater scenes for ‘Finding Nemo’, how it achieved an insect perspective for ‘A Bug’s Life’ and how it brought its first-ever computer-animated film to life. “Toystory”.

Become a Pixar artist yourself

And it does not stop there. Visitors can experiment with interactive elements themselves, such as moving the arms of the characters or changing their facial expressions. You can even customize the appearance of cars from ‘Cars’.

Enter the movie

Dive into ‘A Bug’s Life’ and imagine yourself as one of the main ants, transform a bedroom from ‘Monsters Inc.’, create your own clip of the Pixar logo lamp and test how to control the lights in a scene from ‘ Up! ‘ can adjust.

Fascinating experience

This unique exhibition offers a rare opportunity to discover the magic and science behind some of the most beloved animated films. It promises to be a fascinating experience for young fans and adults interested in the engineering behind the magic of animated films. click here For more information

