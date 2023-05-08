54 people were arrested at the festive coronation of Charles

British police have arrested 54 people who protested against the royal family during the coronation of British King Charles. More than 100,000 people traveled to the British capital for the ceremony, and the coronation was watched by 300 million people on television.

The arrests sparked widespread criticism of the London police. ‘Within the right to freedom of expression, it is strange that 54 people have been arrested for expressing an alternative voice,’ said former UK journalist Peter de Ward. It was a relatively small group, so it wasn’t really necessary. Although there were not many demonstrators, they managed to get their message across that ‘he is not my king’. Maybe even the king himself got it.’

Overshadowed by praise and support

Despite the arrests, people remained The coronation of the new king was mostly filled with positivity and praise. “It was an amazing spectacle, but also a big PR move for the monarchy,” says De Waart. “Most Britons were thrilled by the coronation. Ancient royal and religious traditions were firmly upheld.’ For example, on the famous balcony you can see Charles and Camilla with their magnificent crowns that have lasted for generations.

On the other hand, Charles also brought innovation, and his coronation fit well into the modern image. During the ceremony, this time there was more diversity in the invitation policy and the importance of religious freedom and stability was emphasized by Charles.

Lack of luxury

Although Charles’s coronation was more lavishly celebrated than that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the high costs caused considerable outrage. Especially considering the UK’s financial crisis. The coronation reportedly cost the British taxpayer between £50 and £100 million. According to various calculations, coronations also bring public and financial benefits, says De Waart. Above all, because world leaders were outnumbered. It was a great PR move. Everyone looks up to England with great admiration, and its global popularity also helps the economy.’

Other royals were also spotted. Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan, who flew to America ahead of the coronation concert.