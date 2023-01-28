5 ideas for this feature

You can chat with yourself on WhatsApp these days, but why would you? In this article, we offer you inspiration.

Read on after the announcement. Support Android Planet You are using an ad blocker. We think that’s a shame, because we need ads to offer our items for free. Support Android Planet through us for you add a whitelist. Thanks in advance!

Chat with yourself in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a special new feature. You can now send messages to each other. In addition to all conversations and group chats, you can also talk to yourself. But why would you want that? It seems like an empty feature, but it’s actually super useful.

You can message each other by starting a new conversation and touching yourself at the top of the contact list. read learn more about this new feature.

1. Send codes and passwords between different devices

The biggest advantage of this option is that you can easily exchange something with another device. Your smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet cannot always communicate with each other. Especially if they run on different operating systems. It is then cumbersome, for example, to send something simple like a link to the other device. WhatsApp is then useful.

But of course, you can send much more than just links. For example, you can send yourself a long code or password to enter on another device.

2. Transfer files between different devices

In addition, you can send files to each other via WhatsApp, for example to send photos from your smartphone to your PC. Did you already know that the bypass photo compression by sending it as a document? Therefore, you can simply save the photo in good quality to your computer.

3. Take notes

Of course, there are a variety of note-taking apps available in the Play Store for all your doodling needs. But do you really need such a separate app, if you only want to jot something down occasionally and don’t want to lose it? You already use WhatsApp anyway, so might as well message you.

Support Android Planet You are using an ad blocker. We think that’s a shame, because we need ads to offer our items for free. Support Android Planet through us for you add a whitelist. Thanks in advance!

4. Keep a shopping list

How many times have you gone to the supermarket and forgotten something? A shopping list may seem silly, but it is very useful. Keeping track of this via WhatsApp is handy, as you can simply message each other throughout the day. As soon as you are in the store, look back in your messages.

It can be helpful to place an emoji with these groceries, so you can easily recognize the items on your shopping list among your other notes and messages.

5. Store thoughts in chronological order

One advantage WhatsApp has over notes apps is that all the messages you send to each other are stored chronologically and clearly. So if you message yourself with your thoughts, you can go back in time like a journal to see how you felt on a particular day.

More WhatsApp Tips

Although WhatsApp only works with one phone number at a time, you can open the app multiple devices at once utilize. Do not forget to whatsapp secureso that no one can read the messages to you.