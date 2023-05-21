22 mei 2023 om 00:02

A color changing fish, a big bat and a poisonous snake. These animals are three of the 380 new plant and animal species discovered by scientists in Southeast Asia in 2021 and 2022.

Plants and animals live in the Mekong basin. This involves 290 plants, 19 fish, 24 amphibians, 46 reptiles and one mammal, according to a new report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The species was discovered by a team of hundreds of scientists from universities, conservation organizations and research institutes around the world. They explored the Mekong region which spans Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Some species are new and others have already been discovered but not yet spotted in the Mekong region.

These remarkable species may be new to science, but they have survived for millions of years and evolved in the Mekong region. The new species have survived deforestation, road building, loss of rivers, and illegal wildlife trade by humans, among others.

WWF works with other organizations to protect animals in the Mekong region. Important wildlife such as Asian elephants, Irrawaddy dolphins and tigers, as well as the forests, rivers and oceans on which they depend, are already protected.

In Vietnam is een mosgroene kikker is ontdekt, die zo goed gecamoufleerd is dat hij bijna volledig opgaat in de omgeving. Foto: Wereld Natuur Fonds

De agressieve hagedis met blauwe kuif uit Cambodja. Deze verandert van kleur als verdedigingsmechanisme. Foto: Getty Images

Een extreem giftige slang die is ontdekt in Myanmar. Deze is vernoemd naar een slangengodin uit een Chinese mythe. Foto: Wereld Natuur Fonds

Deze Thaise kromtenige gekko is vernoemd naar een mythische boomnimf die het bos zou beschermen. Foto: Wereld Natuur Fonds