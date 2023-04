• July 20, 9 a.m.: New Zealand – Norway (Auckland) • July 21, 07:00: Philippines – Switzerland (Dunedin) • July 25, 7:30 a.m.: New Zealand – Philippines (Wellington) • July 25, 10 a.m.: Switzerland – Norway (Hamilton) • July 30, 9 a.m.: Switzerland – New Zealand (Dunedin) • July 30, 9 a.m.: Norway – Philippines (Auckland)

• July 21, 9:30 a.m.: Spain – Costa Rica (Wellington) • July 22, 9 a.m.: Zambia – Japan (Hamilton) • July 26, 07:00: Japan – Costa Rica (Dunedin) • July 26, 9:30 a.m.: Spain – Zambia (Auckland) • July 31, 9 a.m.: Japan – Spain (Wellington) • July 31, 9 a.m.: Costa Rica – Zambia (Hamilton)

• July 22, 11:30 a.m.: England – Haiti (Brisbane) • July 22, 2 p.m.: Denmark – China (Perth) • July 28, 10:30 a.m.: England – Denmark (Sydney) • July 28, 1 p.m.: China – Haiti (Adelaide) • August 1, 1 p.m.: China – England (Adelaide) • August 1, 1 p.m.: Haiti – Denmark (Perth)

• July 22, 03:00: United States – Vietnam (Auckland) • July 23, 9:30 a.m.: Netherlands – Portugal (Dunedin) • July 27, 03:00: United States – Netherlands (Wellington) • July 27, 9:30 a.m.: Portugal-Vietnam (Hamilton) • August 1, 9 a.m.: Portugal – United States (Auckland) • August 1, 9 a.m.: Vietnam – Netherlands (Dunedin)

• July 23, 07:00: Sweden – South Africa (Wellington) • July 23, 8 a.m.: Italy – Argentina (Auckland) • July 28, 2 a.m.: Argentina – South Africa (Dunedin) • July 29, 9:30 a.m.: Sweden – Italy (Wellington) • August 2, 9 a.m.: Argentina – Sweden (Hamilton) • August 2, 9 a.m.: South Africa – Italy (Wellington)

• July 24, 10:30 a.m.: Germany – Morocco (Melbourne) • July 25, 4 a.m.: Colombia – South Korea (Sydney) • July 30, 6:30 a.m.: South Korea – Morocco (Adelaide) • July 30, 11:30 a.m.: Germany – Colombia (Sydney) • August 3, 12 p.m.: South Korea – Germany (Brisbane) • August 3, 12 p.m.: Morocco – Colombia (Perth)

• August 5, 7 a.m.: 1A – 2C Auckland (A) • August 5, 10 a.m.: 1C – 2A Wellington (B) • August 6, 4 a.m.: 1E – 2G Sydney (C) • August 6, 11 a.m.: 1G – 2E Melbourne (D) • August 7, 9:30 a.m.: 1D – 2B Brisbane (E) • August 7, 12:30 p.m.: 1B – 2D Sydney (F) • August 8, 10 a.m.: 1H – 2F Melbourne (G) • August 8, 1 p.m.: 1F – 2H Adelaide (H)

• August 11, 03:00: winner A – winner C Wellington (I) • August 11, 9:30 a.m.: winner B – winner D Auckland (J) • August 12, 9 a.m.: winner E – winner G Brisbane (K) • August 12, 12:30 p.m.: winner F – winner H Sydney (L)

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access