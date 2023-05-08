1,000 euros to watch all the Fast & Furious movies

As a bonus, you get a wholesome lesson in the value of family. Business Financial buzz looking for someone who can do everything for 1100 dollars (about 1000 euros). fast furiouswant to watch movies. That includes the new one that hits theaters this month. If you ever planned to run a marathon, that’s easy money.

The reason? The finance website is curious about the total amount an insurance company should pay for all damages in movies. So, during your twenty-hour filming session, you should note the number of accidents, the cars involved, and the extent of the damage. With this information, the website wants to write a fun article.

Is this a good deal?

Considering the number of crashes and the fact that you will often have to pause movies, it is best to assume at least forty hours of work. This amounts to 25 euros per hour, which is about double the minimum wage. There’s also something deducted: you’ll get $1,000 in salary plus $100 for expenses you incur (movie tickets, movie rentals, popcorn).

The only problem is that the job offer actually requires you to live in the United States. They don’t specify that you necessarily have to be a US citizen. It would be irresponsible of us to report the existence of a VPN, so we won’t. Oh, and if you also count how many times in the ten movies the word ‘family’ is said, you will receive a case of lager from us.