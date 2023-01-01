Zuidwolde’s sick Nikita Heuvelman continues to fight for a new life in the United States

Nikita Heuvelman, 20, is still in the United States in the new year undergoing operations and treatment at Pikesville Hospital near Baltimore. The young woman suffers from several rare diseases and has already undergone several operations. She moved with her mother Brenda just before Christmas to another house in another town near the hospital, which again placed a heavy burden on Nikita.

Fundraising campaigns to pay all costs will continue in 2023. Nearly 300,000 euros were received around Christmas, where around 375,000 euros are needed. A campaign has now been launched via Facebook to make Nikita eligible for KRO/NCRV’s Action Warm heart. With this campaign, “good works and charitable initiatives receive attention and possibly a donation”, can we read on the website of the broadcaster. These are donations of 10,000, 5,000 or 2,500 euros. Anyone can access Nikita through the website https://kro-ncrv.nl/acties/actie-warm-hart as a “good cause”.

Many spontaneous actions

For Nikita Heuvelman, all resources are used to cover the costs. For example, the auction of lots continues and there are many spontaneous actions to raise funds. Meanwhile, Nikita and Brenda attempt to save themselves across the ocean. At Christmas, Father Jan and Brother Randy came to visit us for a good week, thanks to a generous donor who paid for the tickets. At the new address, the family received a lot of help from residents from the Netherlands.

“You always have to get used to it, but so far it’s good. We are in the middle of a shopping center and the supermarket and pharmacy are across the street. I hope Nikita can relax a bit here and give her the opportunity to browse a store herself again after years of shopping online.”

Other peers

Nikita is being treated by Dr. Henderson, who has been writing a book on Ehlers Danlos Syndrome for years. “The book is now almost finished. Nikita will definitely receive a copy and we will look into how we can help bring this book to the attention of the Netherlands,” says Brenda. “It is important that Dutch doctors also have more knowledge about this serious and complicated disease with fatal consequences. Because along with Nikita, there are so many other fellow sufferers who are facing these heartbreaking issues in our country.

That Dr. Henderson cares about his patient’s fate is evident from the fact that he brought a Christmas tree with decorations to the new address.

His greatest fear

There are still quite a few things planned at the hospital: eye exams for high pressure in his brain and a visit to a specialist for his subluxations. “In addition, we are still figuring out and discussing where and when to go for his vascular compression, issues in his abdomen, and intracranial hypertension (high pressure in his brain) to be treated,” says Brenda.

Before Christmas, Nikita also frankly discussed her biggest fear, which was her biggest wish before the operation, with Doctor Henderson. Nikita had hoped that after the operation she would feel alive again, it may seem very strange for a healthy person, but Nikita has felt for years that her head is not connected to her body. It’s very scary and Nikita asked me every day if she was still there. These words hurt me again and again. His wish has still not come true.

Information and donation: www.nikitawilweerleven.nl