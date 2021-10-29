Zoeterwoude greenhouses give way to houses and nature

(Photo: Chris de Waard).

The greenhouses of Weidelaan and Papeweg in Zoeterwoude-Dorp could be demolished to make way for houses and a bird meadow. Alderman Ton de Gans and project developers NU and Granneman Projectontwikkeling agreed on Thursday.

There is room for 22 houses on the site of the greenhouse complex on Weidelaan. “We want a spacious rural layout with water and greenery around it, so that a natural transition from the village to the meadows of the countryside is created,” says De Gans.

The alderman is delighted with the stated intention: “The housing shortage is great. In Zoeterwoude, we believe it is important to provide good accommodation. With this interpretation of life, there will be enough space for greenery on the Weidelaan to create a pleasant space.

Participation

The old greenhouses of the Papeweg give way to a meadow ornithological space. The area to the west of the village becomes an open meadow where the grassland birds find enough food and can raise their young.

The intention does not mean that houses will be built in the short term. “This is the first step. This is followed by a participatory process in which we discuss the projects and their wishes with the local residents. The zoning plan needs to be adjusted, the city council needs to approve, in short, it will take time. There will be no construction next year, “warns De Gans.

