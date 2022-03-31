President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky addresses members of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning via video link. This is at the request of Zhelensky, a country attacked by Russia last month. This is the first time a foreign head of state has addressed a parliamentary session.

The Netherlands supports the government in Kiev in the fight against the Russian armed forces. The cabinet sends arms to Ukraine and has from the outset backed harsh punitive measures against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The majority in the House support this Cabinet.

Zhelensky has already addressed parliament in the United States, Italy, France, Denmark, Israel, Germany and the European Parliament last month. It is a way of thanking countries for their support in the fight against Russia and asking for help again. The President of Ukraine will address the Belgian Council on Thursday afternoon.

Initially, Prime Minister Mark Rutte was not welcomed in the speech. This week, Bergkamp, ​​chairman of the chamber, announced that he could attend. Besides him, he also invited Ministers Ghazza Olongren (Defense) and Wobke Hokstra (Foreign Affairs). They will be held at the Presidential Palace. After that, there will be a debate in the House on Zhelensky’s speech.

