Zoetermeers Dagblad | The former Scheveningen control center almost on the ground

The demolition of the old Scheveningen control center is about to begin. A new power plant is under construction on the site. The commissioning of the new complex is scheduled for the end of 2023.

The new building will be used to oversee shipping, as well as to monitor and operate tunnels, bridges and bollards in The Hague. The existing building on Adriaan Maasplein is outdated and has too little space for all functions.

As expansion is not possible, a new building will be constructed in its place. This will also include the operation and monitoring of the new Victory Boogie Woogie tunnel in The Hague.

Room for former fishermen

The new control center will be located at the current location of the old control center, at the end of Boulevard Scheveningen and on the harbour. The design of the new building is reminiscent of the wheelhouse of ocean-going vessels. From the top floor of the building there is a beautiful open view of the sea. This is important in order to be able to guide maritime traffic.

Ancient fishermen were also thought of. In the new building on the ground floor there will be a space where they can meet. Just like in the existing control center.

Photo: Martin Reiling

