The 2021 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, which will determine the final three places for the 2022 World Cup, will take place in Zimbabwe later this year. The International Cricket Council has announced that the 10-team tournament will take place from November 21 to December 5 in Harare.

Originally, Sri Lanka was scheduled to host the playoffs in July 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament, as well as the main event in New Zealand.

The ten teams vying for the three World Cup places are Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Ireland – in addition to the five regional teams that won their tournaments in 2019.

Zimbabwe will host the regional qualifiers for Africa, Thailand will be Asia, Papua New Guinea will represent Asia and the Eastern Pacific, the Netherlands will be the European winner and the United States will play as the champion of America.

While the top three will reach the eight-team ODI World Cup in March-April 2022, the next two teams in the competition will also secure their places in the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship.

The next round of the International Women’s Cricket Championship will drop from eight to ten teams, so there will be five spots available. The other five places qualify through the ODI World Cup automatic qualifiers – Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand – after their top five places at the previous ICC Women’s Championship.

“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the ICC Board of Directors for their generous gesture of giving us the privilege of hosting the 2021 Women’s World Cup qualifiers,” said Tavingwa Mukohlani of Zimbabwe Cricket.

“For our part, we will do everything we can to ensure that this prestigious global event becomes a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its splendor, richness, vitality, diversity and glory. I think it’s a right to organize this tournament, a sign of confidence in what we do and hope to do as ZC.

“You can be sure we won’t let you down. We will not disappoint Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint cricket. “