A welder at a lithium mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe. Good pictures

The Zimbabwean government believes that with its lithium mines operating at full capacity, the country can meet 20 percent of the world’s lithium demand. At the moment, the country in South Africa is losing billions because it only exports raw lithium and not the final product.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries and accumulators. As companies around the world switch to wind and solar power, and electric driving becomes increasingly popular, demand for the raw material is exploding. Lithium prices have increased 180 percent in the past year alone. Experts predict that at least half of all cars sold will be electric by 2030, and demand for lithium batteries will continue to grow.

Mining Minister Winston Chitando said in a statement that lithium-bearing ore or unused lithium may not be exported from Zimbabwe to any other country without the minister’s written approval. “If we continue to export crude lithium, we will get nowhere,” he said. ‘We want lithium batteries to be developed in our country from now on.’

Zimbabwe is rich in mineral resources and has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Exports of minerals such as lithium currently account for 60 percent of Zimbabwe’s total export earnings. But despite these mineral resources, the economy was not doing well. For example, the country suffers from high inflation and has a high national debt.

By producing its own batteries and banning lithium exports, the country hopes to pay off the debt. The move will also lead to the realization of the President’s Vision 2030. Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s president in 2017, wants his country’s middle class to grow. Mining has previously been identified by Mnangagwa’s government as a key element in achieving its vision.

There is growing criticism of large multinational companies from Europe and the United States that extract raw materials such as lithium from mines in African countries to make batteries, phones and rechargeable electronics.Green revolutionscan feel. Working conditions in the mines are often appalling, even children in some mines I put him to work.