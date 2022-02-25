Speaking at a press conference after a panel of ministers discussed the Russian attack on Ukraine and the Dutch response to it, Prime Minister Rutte said, “Putin’s move is heartbreaking.” “Yesterday was another shock wave after the Russian invasion of Ukraine – a dark day for Ukraine, Europe and the whole world. This morning we were awakened again by the harsh images of Russian incursions into Ukraine.”

According to the Prime Minister, the Russian attack is primarily an attack on Ukraine, but it affects Putin more than that country. “This is an attack on international law, the rule of law and awareness of inter-state relations,” Rutte said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zhelensky this afternoon.

Zelensky spoke with European leaders via video link yesterday. This had a huge impact on Roote personally. During today’s phone call, Rutte made it clear that the Ukrainian leader was not in a safe place at the time. “This friend of mine, of course I know him well, now I feel threatened personally.” He said he was not sure if he would ever see the Ukrainian leader again.

Rudd did not want to guess how big the danger was for Zhelensky, but said his thoughts and prayers were with him and wanted to help him. The Prime Minister stressed that this support did not involve military intervention.