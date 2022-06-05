Zelensky: Russia destroys cultural heritage பல Several explosions in Kiev, ‘tanks destroyed’

Bavarian beer will not be available in Russia for a short time. Many breweries such as Heineken and AB InBev have already recalled, but the Brabant brewer is not yet available. Now the company still wants to remove the Russian license, writes Broadband broadcastThis still needs to be arranged with the licensee.

Bavaria is different from other beer companies in that it does not have a Russian branch. Works there under Bavaria license: The company offers Russian liquor its own brewery. Swinkels Family Brewers, a Bavarian subsidiary, says the construction makes it difficult to sever ties with Russia.

It is difficult for Bavarians to break with a licensee because they share a long history. “We have built business with them with great confidence. They have nothing to do with the Russian regime and are not on the sanctions list,” said Peer Swingles, director of the Swingles Family Breweries. Despite that argument, Bavaria has been heavily criticized and is now falling under pressure. “We strongly condemn from the outset the Russian regime’s occupation of Ukraine.”