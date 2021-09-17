Zekeldamshoek to expand considerably – Goorsnieuws.nl

The Zekeldamshoek business park in Goor will be considerably expanded. Starting next Wednesday, September 22, a new zoning plan will be available for inspection for six weeks. The 7 hectare site is intended to provide space for local activity and is located between Zomerweg and Entersestraat (see map). According to coordinator Bart Greven of Development Company Zeenkeldamshoek (OMZ), the expansion is needed now that there is little space on the existing site …

“Over the past year, we have been able to help many local entrepreneurs grow. For example, plots of land have recently been sold to FAO, Hodes, Idevealop, DigiSign, RTT and a number of plots for industrial halls for small entrepreneurs. Bouwhuis Baktotaal will also start building a large logistics facility next year

center in the middle.

The growth and development of local businesses is also an important reason for the municipal executive to be excited about the expansion, said Alderman Meulenkamp of the Municipality of Hof van Twente. “Most of the lots are bought by companies already established in Goor and often even present in Zekeldamshoek. So these companies are doing very well in this location and would like to continue doing business here but need more space. By serving local entrepreneurs well, we ensure the maintenance of our activity and our growth

employment in our municipality.

The desired expansion will provide approximately 50,000 m2 of commercial land to be allocated to regular activity, which will be integrated into the green environment. In addition, space has been reserved around the roundabout for sufficient water storage and the design is aligned with the environment. When the city council adopts the zoning plan at the end of the year, preparations for the construction of the site can start in 2022. The first companies have already requested a place at this place. These could then start construction at the end of 2022.



