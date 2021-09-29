Petra Gertzen has joined the action. She had signed up for one of the many free sustainability vouchers that all Zeeland homeowners can request for free. She posted a cute photo of herself with lasting light – among the plants – on Instagram. And with that, she won the award.

Old building materials

Alderman Siwart Machintosh of Kapelle Municipality visited Petra and her husband Claus at their house in the old village center, near the church. The couple have lived for more than thirty years in an old working-class house dating back more than two centuries. The building has been renovated from A to Z, using used construction materials.

cycle

Thinking about the cycle, which is now known as the circular construction, has been a part of the Kapels for a long time. “Look,” Petra says as she leads the group through the house. “Those old planks are now paneling and the doors here are recycled as well.” Kitchen tiles are a rejected batch with some baking errors. But that’s why they look really old. Overall the house looks like it has looked like this for centuries.

Isolate

But all is not old in the Gertzen house. Some parts are new and this is necessary – emphasizes husband Claus. “Like the double-glazed windows. The frames are refurbished, based on an old example. But they retain heat and prevent drafts.”

Petra and Claus are very happy with their 750 euro check. They go on weekends with their eldest son and supporters. “Nice to the four of us,” said Petra. They don’t know when it will be. “We will have to figure this out.”

Free sustainability products are still waiting for Zeeland homeowners

The RRE scheme is specially designed for homeowners, explains Alderman Mackintosh. “It’s to help them make their homes more sustainable.” Applicants receive a grant of around 90 euros for a product or service aimed at making their own home more sustainable. The subsidy scheme will last until the end of this calendar year.

You can request a voucher online at duurzaambouwloket.nl/zeeland.

This is a message from the regional group De Bevelanden