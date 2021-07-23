“data-revoke =” “>

“In fact, my life had no structure”, explains Nick, one of the participants of the “De Harde Leerschool”. “I found this structure here.” Over the past few weeks, the boys have received guidance on insight, confidence, collegiality, respect, helpfulness, decision-making, teamwork, responsibility, discipline, service and goal. Today they received their diploma and a match jersey from their own rugby team: “De Harde Leerschool” as a reward.

I loved it, “Nick says.” It really helped me. The next step is defense. What I learned here is: if you have a specific goal and that goal is clear, you can do anything. And I’m grateful that I learned that. “

“You are members of a brotherhood”

The approach has worked: a large part of the boy group will start a new job from tomorrow, another part is applying for a job. “I’m so proud of you,” said Ed Oskam, one of the organizers. “You are a member of a brotherhood and you will remain so all your life. So wherever you go, from New Zealand to Roosendaal, it will mean a lot to you.”

The boys trained three times a week on the rugby pitch of the Oemoemenoe club. And today, a corner of the veil has been lifted: next year, a new “Harde Learning School” will be back in Zeeland.

I have met people here for whom I will be grateful all my life. “ Participant David

The boys also had to go into the woods for three days with the Commando Corps. “It was tough, but it was a good test for us,” admits David. He also graduated from the ‘De Harde Leerschool’ today. “I would recommend it to anyone who is not feeling well or who does not know where to go in life. It has helped me a lot and I have met people that I am grateful for for life.”

Read also :