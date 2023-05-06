Rugby players from Oemoemenoe and Tovaal had a bad weekend. Oemoemenoe lost 22-24 at home to leaders Groningen to drop to fifth in the Premier League Trophy group. This position leads to relegation at the end of the competition. After the 27-5 loss to Leiden LSRG, the relegation worries for Tovaal are even greater.

Oemenoe-Groningen 22-24: In the first half, the home team had little to say against the leader. Devin Schutte pressed a try, which was converted by Laurent Legrand, but the guests countered it with two tries and a few shots on goal. After the break, Oemoemenoe started an impressive run to catch up. Sjors Riddersma brought Middelburgers down to 12-21. Quinten van Dijk then completely brought the tension back. Groningen responded with a penalty, which would eventually bring the decision. Yedney America put Oemoemenoe 22-24 just in time, but the leader didn’t give up the win.

LSRG-Toval 27-5: Goesen’s team gave the Leiden students a good game in the initial phase, but after Gaius Shannon’s withdrawal, LSRG struck with two tries: 10-0. Even after the break, Tovaal failed to respond to strong LSRG runners. Roy Kloet had a try after some good play from the forwards, but in the end the home side deserved to win.