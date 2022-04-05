DOMBURG – Michiel from Zeeland returned from South Limburg disappointed, after his adventure Farmer seeks wife with farmer Janine. “But it made me more confident,” he says. “Why should I be so shy?”

Michiel de Domburg says so in a video on the hugely popular TV show’s website. He also says that he already saw the bad news coming when he was sitting on the couch with the other two men, just before the moment of choice. ,,The way Janine looked at me, it was as if she already wanted to say ‘sorry’.” The feeling of the participant from Zealand was correct. In last Sunday’s episode, he was sent home by the Limburg sheep farmer, while Sander and Christiaan were allowed to stay. Disappointment was written on his face.

she loved me too much

On the Boer looking for a Female website he says it will still suck for a while†,,I had the idea that there might be a relationship,” he says. ,, Of course, you can’t really know, because we haven’t seen each other for so long. But she is definitely a lady I would see myself with. During television broadcasts, we could see that the Dombourgeois made it clear that he was very fond of the wife of the Limburg farmer. Many viewers on Twitter reacted in surprise to its release. ,,She thought I was being too nice,” Michiel said. ,,But why too sweet? Maybe I said I loved him too soon.”

Why so shy?

In the video, De Zeeuw says he learned a lot. ,,The first two days on the farm, I was super shy,” he says. “But I learned that you don’t have to do that when you’re with a woman who’s interested in you.” So why so shy? Dating isn’t going to get much easier right now. But I’m more confident. Michiel also honestly says he doubts he really could have left everything behind for a new life in South Limburg.

Another participant from Zealand still has a chance to find love in Farmer seek Woman. Annette is one of the two remaining guests at the Brabant horse breeder Hans.