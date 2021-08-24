Zealand will receive more than 800 forest football pitches

“data-revoke =” “>

According to the province of Zeeland, this additional forest is needed to meet climate goals and improve biodiversity. It is defined in the Zeeland Forest Vision. He says Zeeland will gain 425 hectares of forest by 2030. That’s more than eight hundred football fields in the new forest.

Alderman Gino Depauw van Hulst and MP Anita Pijpelink planted the first trees in the Clingepolder near Hulst. Depauw: “It is very important to give a helping hand to biodiversity. According to the alderman, the Clingepolder area is characterized by small meadows between the woods. These forests can now be enlarged.

Zeeland is becoming more and more forested

“At national level, but also in Zeeland, we want more forests”, explains Nature Commissioner Anita Pijpelink. Forests capture CO2 and can help fight climate problems. This new forest must adapt to Zeeland, so it will be planted in the form of plantations on dikes or hedges and standard orchards in the countryside.

Many new natures are to be created in the years to come. It sounds contradictory, but it is not according to Pijpelink: “I have lost a bit of the romantic image that nature really naturally develops. It’s not like that in a country like the Netherlands. As people, we have to make plans for this ourselves. and that do. “

Alderman Depauw adds: “Long ago there was nature, but human intervention over the centuries has changed that. If we want to reintegrate it into the landscape, we will need plans.