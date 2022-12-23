If you can’t wait for Christmas and you like to immerse yourself in the Christmas atmosphere, you’ve come to the right place tonight in front of the television. From classic Christmas movies to a Christmas special, it’s all over. But if you’re more interested in music or woke culture talk, be sure to turn on the TV as well. These are Gids.tv’s TV tips for Thursday, December 22.

Christmas movie: Holidays

8:30 p.m.

In the christmas movie Holidays Iris from England and Amanda from the United States have had enough of the men in their lives and decide to swap their house for Christmas. There, they both develop feelings for a local man who crosses their path.

Specials: You can’t do anything at all

8:33 p.m.

At Christmas you meet a lot of people you don’t see often. That’s why it’s good to know what topics you should or shouldn’t talk about. To help you with this, NPO 3 comes with the special You can’t do anything at all. On what subjects should we not burn our fingers since this year? Erik Dijkstra and Frank Evenblij, six well-known Dutchmen and a well-known Fleming, test their knowledge of the hustle and bustle of the past year and see how their alarm clock is tuned. You can also participate in the quiz yourself.

Attendees

Celebrities (and BV) participating:

Rick Paul van Mulligen, comedian

Herman Brusselmans, writer

Sunny Bergman, Opinion Maker

Arno Kantelberg, fashion specialist

Nilüfer Gundoğan, politician

Selma Omari, vlogger and actress

Gergory Sedoc, former athlete and analyst

Christmas movie: Christmas apples

8:34 p.m.

After the series Eyeballs a Christmas movie with the title is out now Christmas apples. With the well-known families, things will be “under pressure” this Christmas. With all that irritation removed, obligatory drinks, and old pains, things can spiral out of control.

Christmas special: I can see your voice

8:35 p.m.

In the special Christmas special from I can see your voice a new guest member of the jury joins Fred van Leer, Marieke Elsinga and Danny de Munk and Edsilia Rombley: opera singer Francis van Broekhuizen. It’s all about Christmas in the Christmas special with Francis. Francis sings the duet ‘Oh Holy Night’ with an unknown singer. The question is: will it be a beautiful Christmas angel or with the curmudgeon? Game contestant Astrid hopes he remains a singer, so she has a chance of winning the €10,000 Christmas prize. Seven candidates are presented to the jury of four and a renowned guest artist. The contestants go to great lengths to make them believe they can sing well, but nothing is what it seems. There are also a number of fake votes among the candidates.

Top 2000 – The Untold Stories: Visit Franz Ferdinand

9:59 p.m.

In this latest episode of Top 2000 – The Untold Stories Leo Blokhuis starts. He visits the Franz Ferdinand band in Glasgow and talks to the band’s singer and bassist. Thursday on NPO 3. Leo and his crew travel to the hometown of vocalist Alex Kapranos and bassist Bob Hardy of Franz Ferdinand. The gentlemen talk about the origins of the group and the songs ‘Darts of pleasure’, ‘Do you want to’ and ‘The dark of the matinee’. As well as visiting Franz Ferdinand, Leo also visits Eric Bazilian from The Hooters. How did the songs ‘500 Miles’ and ‘Satellite’ come about? The last episode closes with the impressive career of Jazz Coleman, the leader of the British band Killing Joke.