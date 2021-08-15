Your VPN and Netflix may no longer work

If you want to watch Netflix content that is only available in Canada or the United States, you cannot do so by changing a slider in Netflix. To do this, you need to create a VPN connection that allows you to pretend to be in that country. Netflix doesn’t think it’s okay for people to do this, and that’s why they’re blocking more and more IP addresses. Unfortunately, it also means innocent people are suddenly banned from the streaming service.

VPN

Not everyone uses a VPN to watch content that is not actually intended for their country. Some use it only for security purposes, to make sure their internet behavior cannot be traced, and to make it harder for hackers. These people now have as many problems as people who use a VPN to change their location.

If you are using a commercial VPN service, you might have been having issues since 2015, when Netflix started blocking various commercial VPNs. The solution then is to get rid of a subnet and connect a new one, so that you can still watch content from other countries for a few days or weeks, until that network is blocked again.