Your electric bike will be 50% faster thanks to this practical trick

An electric bicycle is characterized by the motor and the battery which provide such a thin pedal support. On an electric bike, pedal assistance stops at 25 kilometers per hour. These are the rules of the game in the Netherlands and in the EU. Those who find 25 kilometers per hour a good speed, but still want to push a little harder, don’t have to make major modifications to the e-bike or train for hours for more pedaling power. .

Unsurprisingly, a gadget has been developed to make electric bikes even faster. Meet SPEEDi (if appropriate). With this gadget, you can even give your money’s worth to other electric cyclists. And it definitely does very well.

From 20 to 30 kilometers per hour with SPEEDi

SPEEDi is a rock solid piece of technology from New Zealand NLS components. Simply put, there are a number of parts that need to be fitted to the rear wheel of your e-bike. How exactly these parts ensure that your e-bike goes faster than the maximum 25 km / h pedal assist is a pretty technical story that you here Can read.

These smart parts increase the standard maximum pedal assistance by a factor of 1.5. It does this without playing with the electronic parts of the bike. As a result, all parts of the electric bicycle continue to perform exactly as they were developed by the bicycle manufacturer.

Since SPEEDi increases the maximum pedaling assistance by a factor of 1.5, an e-bike with SPEEDi achieves a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Additional speed for each type of electric bike

The NLS Components team has already developed several SPEEDs that are compatible with a variety of e-bikes, including Trek, Giant, Specialized, and Santa Cruz bikes. In addition, it is also possible to order a personalized SPEEDi that fits your electric bike, in case your bike is not from one of these brands.

What does a 50% faster bike cost? Around 160 NZD, which equates to around 96 euros.

Installing SPEEDi on your electric bike is not difficult. Or let’s put it this way: you don’t have to be a bicycle mechanic to do this. The video below shows how the installation works.

Even more speed: good idea or not?

A gadget that turns an electric bicycle into an even faster electric bicycle and turns a speed pedelec into a kind of light motor is great. Whether this is a good idea is another question.

Wanting to ride even faster with pedal assist on an electric bike is not a crime. Crossing a bike path at 30 kilometers per hour (and maybe even faster) is only criminally fast. There is undoubtedly enough space in New Zealand to go fast, but that is not the case on Dutch roads. There’s a good reason why the maximum pedal assist speed on an electric bike is 25 kilometers per hour. Going out on public roads with this gadget on your e-bike is not legal in the Netherlands.

Besides safety, the lifespan of an electric bicycle also plays a role in this story. Keep in mind that the mechanical parts of the electric bike wear out faster due to SPEEDi, as a higher speed puts extra pressure on these parts.

Also, the bike warranty will almost certainly expire with a gadget like SPEEDi on your e-bike. This also applies to all devices that temper the speed of an electric bicycle. NLS Components is very transparent about this in the FAQs on their website.

Manufacturers of electric bicycles base a bicycle warranty on its intended use. Anyone who modifies their electric bicycle must therefore assume that the bicycle warranty is no longer valid.